Waterbury crash kills pedestrian

A 60-year-old man was struck on Thomaston Avenue

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday that killed a pedestrian.

Police said around 12:15 am, they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Thomaston Avenue. Officers found a 60 year old male victim, who was struck by a 2010 Toyota Avalon.

The man was taken to Waterbury Hospital by ambulance, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with investigating officers. This accident remains under investigation by Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.