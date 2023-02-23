Man sentenced in death of Waterbury woman, attack on son

Christopher J. Iverson was sentenced to 105 years in prison for murder, attempted murder, burglary and arson charges.

A man was sentenced to over 100 years in prison in connection with the death of a Waterbury city employee and an attack on her 11-year-old son.

Christopher J. Iverson was sentenced Wednesday to 105 years in prison for murder, attempted murder, burglary, and arson charges. Iverson was found guilty in the death of Solita Billups, 49, of Waterbury in August 2018.

Billups and Iverson had a relationship, according to court documents at the time of his arrest.

The documents reveal that Billups died from multiple stab wounds. Billups was found dead inside her home on White Rose Avenue in Waterbury Tuesday morning. Her 11-year-old son told police he heard his mom crying for help in her bedroom and saw her get stabbed by Iverson.

He then tied the boy to a chair with his karate belt, hit him in the head with a bottle, and lit the bed on fire. The boy was able to escape until Billups husband got home and called 911.

Originally saying he was at the Elks Club and went home. But he later admitted he went to Billups home but said she instigated the fight, allegedly hitting him with a kitchen pan and trying to stab him with a knife.

Billups was an employee at Waterbury City Hall.

