Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Waterbury crash: Police

The victim was talking and alert at the scene but died at the hospital.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening said police.

Nygil Craig, 28, died at Saint Mary's Hospital after the crash on South Main Street and Market Square near downtown Waterbury around 5:30 p.m.

Craig told police when they arrived at the scene that he had to drop the motorcycle he was driving to avoid a vehicle that had cut him off. The other vehicle had left the scene. Craig was conscious, alert and talking with visible road rash on his arms, legs and back according to police.

He was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital for treatment and evaluation of possible injuries. He was later pronounced as dead by medical staff.

The accident is under investigation. If you have any information about the accident, call (203) 346-3975.

