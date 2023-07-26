Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter enters plea in case

Christopher Francisquini finally entered a plea in his case and decided to waive his probable cause hearing.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck father who is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Wednesday.

"Did you take any alcohol or drugs to prevent you from understanding what’s happening here?" the judge asked Christopher Francisquni, who is seen shaking his head and replying, "No."

Francisquini waived his probable cause hearing and pleaded not guilty to allegedly killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter Camilla, just days before her first birthday.

He is being charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

He was on special parole during the time of the murder and cut off his court-issued GPS monitoring device, police said.

After Camila’s body was found by her mother, he went on the run for around two weeks afterward.

A multi-state manhunt drew support from multiple police departments and the FBI, but he was eventually caught at a bus stop in Waterbury.

He does have a lengthy criminal record.

He is due back in court on Sept. 25.

