1 dead in Waterbury crash

The woman was alone in her car at the time of the crash

WATERBURY, Conn — One woman is dead after a single car crash Saturday evening.

At 8:16 PM, Waterbury Police were called to the area of 1155 Thomaston Avenue on report of a crash. When they arrived, officers found a Hyundai that had hit a telephone pole, and the woman inside was found dead. Police said she was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said at the time of the there was heavy rain. This incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Departments Crash Recon Unit at (203) 346-3975.

