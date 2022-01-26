Pedestrian hit and killed by box truck in Waterbury

The victim was 68-years-old, police said.

WATERBURY, Conn — Waterbury police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of East Main Street at North Elm Street at 9:36 AM. When they arrived, they found the 68-year-old male victim, who was struck by 2019 Freightliner Box Truck, owned by JP Express Services.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital via ambulance, where he died from his injuries. Police said the involved box truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigating officers.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975. There is no further information available at this time.

This is the second pedestrian fatality this week in Waterbury. Early Sunday a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Police were called to a crash around 12:15 a.m. involving a pedestrian in the area of Thomaston Avenue. Officers found 60-year-old Richard Ranslow of Waterbury, who was struck by a 2010 Toyota Avalon.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

