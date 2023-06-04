Man dies from gunshot wound in Waterbury, police investigating

As of 10:40 a.m., police were still in the area of North Main St at Division St with the roads taped off during their investigation.

WATERBURY, Conn — A homicide investigation is underway in Waterbury after a man died from a gunshot wound Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the area of North Main St at Division St around 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired where they found an unoccupied car in the roadway with evidence of a shooting.

Officers later determined that a 26-year-old man who arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound, was the victim in the shooting. Police said that the man died from his injuries sometime after arriving at the hospital.

As of 10:40 a.m., police were still in the area of North Main St at Division St with the roads taped off during their investigation.

Waterbury police are investigating this incident as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

