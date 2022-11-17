Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet

The officers were assigned to the State Police Violent Crimes Task Force.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police say that an officer assigned to an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet when an unknown party opened fire Wednesday night.



Police say that at 10:08 PM, officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation when their vehicle was shot at by a suspect or suspects in another unknown vehicle, which then fled from the area.

One of the officers inside the vehicle that was struck sustained a graze gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital for what is considered to be a minor injury.

It is unclear whether the injured officer is with the State Police or a local Waterbury officer assigned to the task force.

An entrance ramp from Chase Parkway onto I-84 was closed down while police searched for evidence.

Waterbury Police say they are actively investigating this incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police.

If anyone has any information they are requested to contact the Waterbury PD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234. There is no further information available at this time.

