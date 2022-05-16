Porter's House in Waterbury works to combat youth mental health crisis

The Porter's House focuses on the mental well-being of at-risk and underprivileged youths.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — One local organization has been working to give back to the community, helping children and teens through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic and focusing on mental health.

Porter's House in Waterbury has positive affirmations hanging all over the walls. Those affirmations are what staff at the Behavioral Health organization teach underprivileged and at-risk youths and now their work is more important than ever.

Founder Cheryl Porter says the mental health of children and teens is in crisis.

"We focus on the social mental learning of the child and their mental wellness. Giving the children an outlet away from home to express themselves, children were experiencing a lot of things during the pandemic and now is the time to work through those things," said Porter.

Porter said the need for these programs has only intensified because of the pandemic and it's ok for parents to need some extra help.

"The pandemic was a very, and still is, a very isolating time for kids so they’re not having that normal connection they would otherwise," said Christie Caneschi, a clinical coordinator.

New this morning: we’re at the Porter House in Waterbury with more on the increased need of their behavioral health services for kids and teens because of the pandemic. They work in Waterbury schools and have after school programs. Details all morning on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Jfjzyj1qbc — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) May 16, 2022

Porter's House uses play therapy and equine therapy to pinpoint what kids and teens are struggling with in order to help them get on the right track.

"Whether it’s a horse or a goat or whatever animal they choose they feel connected with issues that might come a lot of time issues might come up in that relationship that will mirror issues and relationships in their own lives," said Caneschi.

Such awesome work being done here! Great day highlighting the need for children’s mental health services pic.twitter.com/ou80EG06Ph — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) May 16, 2022

Also servicing students in Waterbury schools, parents said the program has a lasting impact on families in the city.

"Whatever I need I can call them any day even a day there’s no school and they come through and help me out," said Nate Ownes, a parent of a student in the program.

With May being Mental Health Awareness month, the Porter's House is continuing to fight for more attention towards the mental health crisis. More information on the organization is here.

--

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM