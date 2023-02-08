Postal service offers $50,000 for information on armed robbery suspects

Officials said that a letter carrier was delivering mail around 5 p.m. in Waterbury, Jan. 31, when they were approached by 2 suspects.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service needs the public's help for information leading to suspects of an armed robbery.

The USPIS said they are offering a reward of $50,000 for that information.

According to officials, the robbery happened on Jan. 31 around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Beverly Avenue in Waterbury.

Two people approached a letter carrier while they were out delivering mail, officials said.

After the armed robbery, the USPIS said the two suspects drove off from the area in a black SUV with tinted windows, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The two suspected were reported to police as being young Black males between the ages of 18-20 wearing all black

The USPIS did not provide any more detail on the robbery.

Officials warn the public not to take any action to try and apprehend the suspects on their own and instead call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement." The USPIS said all information will be kept confidential.

