Postal investigators seek public's help in finding car, suspects in Waterbury mail carrier robbery

Anyone who gives information leading up to the arrest of those involved would be offered up to $50,000.

WATERBURY, Conn — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is seeking the public's help in finding information on the person or people who robbed a mail carrier in Waterbury back in September. Anyone who gives information leading up to the arrest of those involved would be offered up to $50,000.

The car allegedly connected to the robbery is a blue sedan, seen on Sept. 30, 2022, at around 2 p.m. on the 200 block of Bradley Ave. in Waterbury.

The two men wanted in connection to the robbery were described to be between 18 and 25 years old and were both wearing a black hoodie with a red liner displaying a silver semi-auto pistol.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Say “law enforcement” when prompted. This is reference case no. 3844114.

