x
Waterbury

Two injured in Waterbury rollover crash

An occupant was thrown from one of the vehicles.
Credit: FOX61

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Waterbury.

Police said the crash happened on Thomaston Avenue by Commons Court. The crash involved two vehicles. Police said a person was thrown from one of the vehicles during the crash. 

Occupants of both vehicles involved were taken to Waterbury Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. 

The area of Thomaston Avenue by Commons Court is closed while police investigate. Detours have been set up in the area. 

This is a developing story.

