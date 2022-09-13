Daytime shooting outside grocery store kills 1: Waterbury police

Investigators determined the 26-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on 103 Colonial Avenue.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 26-year-old man died after a shooting at a grocery store in Waterbury on Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a gunshot victim dropped off at the emergency room. The victim was pronounced dead just before police arrived at the scene.

Investigators determined the 26-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on 103 Colonial Avenue.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting. The victim has not been identified at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.