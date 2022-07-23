Shots fired interrupts vigil at cemetery: Waterbury police

Police were called to Pine Grove Cemetery on Meriden Road around 9:12 p.m. Thursday on a complaint of shots fired.

WATERBURY, Conn. — No injuries were reported after shots fired interrupted a vigil at a cemetery in Waterbury on Thursday evening, according to police.

Police were called to Pine Grove Cemetery on Meriden Road around 9:12 p.m. on a complaint of shots fired.

Officers found evidence of shots fired in the area. There were no reported victims or injured people, police said.

Several people were gathered in the area for a vigil when shots fired were reported from a vehicle passing through, which had then left the area.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

