Silver Alert issued for 2 missing toddlers from Waterbury

Last seen in Waterbury on Saturday

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police issued a Silver Alert for two missing toddlers on Sunday morning.

The first child, Waddet Edwards, 2, is Black, 2'3" tall weighs 30 lbs. and she has black hair and brown eyes.

The second child is Negasie Edwards, 1, is Black, 2 feet tall weighs 30 lbs. and he has black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in Waterbury Saturday. Waddet was wearing a white jacket and pink shoes. Negasie was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants and Nike shoes.

If you have any information, please contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

