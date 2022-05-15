'Stop the violence' event held in Waterbury to connect community

Organizer Billy Anderson says they wanted to show that the community can come together without violence.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury community members gathered at Lakewood Park for a 'Stop the Violence' event Sunday.

"I’m from here. I used to get in trouble a lot myself and I feel like our community needs it. We want our kids to grow up in a safe place and that’s what I’m trying to do," organizer Billy Anderson said. "I think we can clean it up and I think I'm one of the people that can do that."

Music, food, and free haircuts were at the event with the goal of showing people can come together in the city without violence. Anderson says the violence needs to stop and guns need to be put down.

A 32-year-old man died last Sunday on Willow Street after being shot.

"Let's save our community and do it for our kids," he said. "Even if we don't get along with each other, let's not show our kids that."

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.