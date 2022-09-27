Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide

Jordan Savage, 26, was killed on Sept. 13.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month.

Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said.

Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which charges Cruz with the murder of Savage, 26. The arrest warrant has a $2 million bond and charges Cruz with Murder, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Illegal Transfer of a Pistol and/or Revolver and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

Police were called to Waterbury Hospital on Sept. 13 for a report of a gunshot victim that had just been dropped off to the emergency room. Savage was pronounced as dead by hospital staff just prior to officer’s arrival. Police said they found the crime scene at the Colonial Grocer, 103 Colonial Avenue. Police believe that Savage was victim was shot in the parking lot.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Cruz should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

