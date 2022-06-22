Suspect in toddler shooting at large: Waterbury police

He was showing people the firearm when it went off and struck the toddler, who was in his walker, according to police.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The man suspected of shooting a toddler in a Waterbury home Tuesday remains at large, police said Wednesday.

Police were called to a local hospital around 1:35 p.m., where a 2-year-old boy was found to be shot in the torso.

He was later taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center (CCMC), where he is listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home on Pinecrest Drive.

After investigating and speaking to family members, police determined there were around three to five people in the home at the time of the incident.

Two of the people in the home were men in their 20s. One of them was identified as Kharis Samuels, 20, and he had a firearm, according to police. He was showing people the firearm when it went off and struck the toddler, who was in his walker, according to police. The moments leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Other children were present at the time of the shooting police said. Samuels is not related to the toddler, police said.

Samuels remains at large, and police consider him armed and dangerous at this time. He has ties to New York and Florida.

Police plan to serve a warrant with assault, firearm, and risk of injury to minor charges to Samuels, police said.

This is not the first investigation at the Pinecrest Drive home; Police have been called to the house for a few domestic incidents within the past 24 months; two of them for assisting other agencies in their investigations.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is also investigating this incident.

Around 100 guns have been taken off Waterbury streets so far this year, police said.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.