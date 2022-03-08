Suspect of deadly Waterbury shooting found dead in West Haven apartment: police

On Sunday, Waterbury police responded to an apartment in West Haven Hernandez was staying in, where he was later found dead.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man accused of shooting two women, killing one of them, in Waterbury on Saturday was found dead the next day in an apartment in West Haven, police said.

On Saturday at around 2:15 a.m., Waterbury police were called to the 200 block of Hill Street and found two women with gunshot wounds. They were sitting in a vehicle parked outside of the roadway when they were struck by several gunshots, police said.

One victim, identified as Glenys Naomi Aloyo, 35, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

A second victim, identified as a 38-year-old woman of Waterbury, was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Police determined Omar Hernandez, 43, of Waterbury was a suspect in connection to the shooting. It was also determined that Hernandez had a relationship with Aloyo. An arrest warrant for Hernandez charged him in connection to the incident with murder, criminal attempt at murder, assault and multiple firearm violations.

On Sunday, Waterbury police responded to an apartment in West Haven Hernandez was staying in. He was later found dead inside the apartment. Connecticut State Police is now investigating his death.

Police remind citizens that the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence provides a 24 HR hotline available for resources and/or assistance by contacting 1-888-774-2900 (English) or 1-844-831-9200 (Spanish). CCADV has 18 domestic violence member programs throughout CT to help victims of domestic violence by providing counseling services, shelters, advocacy, referrals and support groups. All services are free and confidential.

