Suspect in Willow Street shooting identified: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Waterbury has been identified by police on Wednesday.

Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, who died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 on the 100 block of Willow Street.

Two others were killed in separate incidents in the vicinity of the area earlier this year.

Rhodes has an extensive history of arrests, dating back to 1995, and currently has three pending cases, according to police. He has previously faced prior gun, narcotics and violent offense charges, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

