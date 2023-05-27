Teenager in critical condition after hit-and-run in Waterbury

Police said the 16-year-old boy was riding a scooter when a maroon, 2022 Cadillac XT5 struck him and fled the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter in Waterbury Friday morning.

Waterbury police said at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Main Street at Highland Avenue on a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident involving a scooter. Officers found a scooter and the operator lying nearby in the roadway.

The victim was identified as a 16-year-old male from Waterbury. Officers confirmed that the scooter was struck by another vehicle which then fled the scene. Officers later found the vehicle which was identified as a maroon, 2022 Cadillac XT5. The vehicle was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

The boy is being treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203)346-3975.

