Man dead, teen in custody following early-morning homicide investigation in Waterbury

Investigators determined the victim was stabbed during an earlier altercation at the Irving Gas station on East Main Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man is dead and a 16-year-old is in custody after a stabbing led to a homicide investigation in Waterbury, police said.

Police responded to a medical assist complaint on the 200 block of Fairlawn Avenue at around 3:14 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found an unresponsive man sitting in a parked vehicle in his driveway. He had a stab wound on his chest, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later. He has been identified as Marlon Brathwaite, 42.

Investigators said they determined that Brathwaite was stabbed during an earlier altercation at the Irving Gas station on East Main Street.

Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody with pending charges related to the incident.

There is no other information from police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

