Toddler hospitalized with gunshot wound: Waterbury police

The 2-year-old boy was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center via Life Star.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound early Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterbury police.

Police responded to Waterbury Hospital at 1:35 p.m. for a report of a child gunshot victim who was brought to the emergency room.

The toddler was later taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center via Life Star, according to police. He is considered to be in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. What led up to the 2-year-old's injury is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

