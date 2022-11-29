Triple shooting at convenience store under investigation in Waterbury

Police were called to Otto's Convenience Store and Smoke Shop on 496 West Main Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Three people have been hospitalized after they were shot at a convenience store in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds at the scene. All three victims were taken to local hospitals. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

This incident is under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

