Truck crashes into Waterbury church, one dead

The truck hit an SUV then hit the Saint John’s Episcopal Church.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead following a crash between a pickup truck and an SUV in downtown Waterbury early Sunday morning.

At 3:43 a.m., Waterbury police officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Main Street at Church Street involving a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle. After the initial crash, the pickup truck, which appeared to be a Ford F-250, also struck Saint John’s Episcopal Church. The building sustained minor damage to the exterior according to police. The operator of the pickup truck was identified as a 43 year old man and was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died of his injuries. The operator of the SUV was not injured.

Services were not delayed by the crash and went on as scheduled according to the church's Facebook page. The church was erected in 1873 after a fire destroyed the previous building. The church anchors the western end of the city green.

This accident in under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975. There is no additional information available at this time.

