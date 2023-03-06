2 killed in Waterbury crash

Police said the crash happened late Sunday night when a man lost control of his vehicle, slamming into two parked cars and a home.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two people from Waterbury were killed after their vehicle crashed late Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of Long Hill Road and Transit Street near the east end of the city.

When first responders got to the scene, they found the driver, a 24-year-old man, with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff.

The front passenger was a 22-year-old woman. She was rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, just after midnight.

Police have not identified the crash victims at this time.

Police said the preliminary investigation found that the driver had lost control of his vehicle in the area of the crash. He collided with two, unoccupied and parked vehicles along with a house. Due to the collisions, the vehicle flipped onto the driver's side before coming to a stop.

The city's building inspector also responded to the scene to confirm that the house was still structurally sound enough to live in. Police did not report any additional injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. If anyone has information regarding the crash, they're asked to call the CRU at 203-346-3975.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

