Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers

Suspect had 9mm polymer firearm when he was arrested.

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody.

Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol without A permit, Illegal Sale/ Transfer of Firearm, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Operation Of A Drug Factory, Criminal Mischief First Degree, Weapons In A Motor Vehicle, Failure To Display Officers Signal, Evading Responsibility, Reckless Driving, Illegal Tints, and Interfering with An Officer. He was held on $50,000 and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police were patrolling the area of Angel Drive and Jeancrest Drive at 6:30 p.m. due to recent complaint of weapons, narcotics and quality of life-related complaints in the area. Officers saw an occupied, parked vehicle with a motor vehicle violation in the area. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Sabbakhan.

Police said that when they tried to stop the car, Tariq accelerated and then reversed the vehicle, hitting two police cruisers and causing his car to become disabled. Following the collision, police said he pointed a loaded polymer 80 firearm in the direction of the arresting officers. Officers were able to safely remove the loaded firearm and take Tariq into police custody without any further incident.

In body cam footage, Sabbakhan can be seen running from between bushes and a building. He's holding the firearm by the barrel. When he passes by the camera, it becomes unclear what happens next.

Tariq was found to be in possession of a loaded Polymer 80 (9mm) firearm. Police said Tariq did not have a valid pistol permit to carry the firearm. Tariq also was in possession of 97.2 grams of marijuana and $1,475 in cash, according to police.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

