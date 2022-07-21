1 dead in Waterbury shooting

Police said the shooting happened on Willow Street just after midnight. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot in Waterbury overnight, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight. Police were called to an apartment on Willow Street after shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders nearly 15 minutes after the initial call to police.

Police reported no other injuries.

Another homicide happened at that location on May 8.

Waterbury Police Department's Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the shooting. No details on suspects were released at this time by police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

