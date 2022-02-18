Waterbury Board of Education votes to continue mask mandate for schools

Board members said the vote can be revisited at any time and masks can be made option if the data improves.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Board of Education voted Thursday evening to continue the mask mandate for its schools.

This comes after Gov. Ned Lamont's statewide mask mandate comes to an end on Feb. 28.

Waterbury's Director of Public Health Aisling McGuckin showed a chart of vaccine prevalence, rate of positive cases and new cases within the community.

The city, so far, has only met one of the three factors which is not enough for the mask mandate to be made optional. Two or three factors would have to be met in order for the mandate to be lifted.

"I would really encourage us to stay the course until the end of the school year when we have time to reexamine all of the factors that would be affected by removing one mitigation strategy," said McGuckin.

The requirement will begin on March 1, right after Lamont's statewide mask mandate expires.

Though there is no timeline as to how long Waterbury's mandate will last, board members said the decision can be revisited before the school year ends. If numbers improve, there can be a consideration to make masks optional.

Parents in the meeting felt masks should be made optional immediately.

"She was moody, she was tired, she had headaches, I would gladly put her back in. The mask mandate is holding me back. As the last caller said, this is not the child's responsibility to go ahead and protect others and we are doing more psychological harm than good," said a parent of a Waterbury student.

"Even a vigilant mask-wearing kid is wearing an old dirty bacteria-ridden mask. Even in a fresh mask, they're breathing in their own bacteria all day long," added another parent in the meeting.

Commissioner Rocco Orso sided with these parents.

"I believe it should be the parent's choice whether to mask children or not," said Orso.

Joining Waterbury was Hartford where their superintendent also voted to continue the mask requirement until April 1.

"We have decided to keep our mask policy in place with a plan to reassess and share an update no later than Friday April 1," said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Commissioner Melissa Serrano-Adorno was willing to negotiate by suggesting see-through masks as a possible option.

"Especially the ESL students, special ed, elementary school, who need to see the pronunciation of certain words," said Serrano-Adorno.

Elsewhere in the state, the Town of Stonington voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate come Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, CREC announced they would continue with the mask mandate until March 31.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

