Waterbury BOE votes to make masks optional in schools starting next week

Masks will be optional in Waterbury Public Schools starting March 7. The district had previously voted to extend it past Feb. 28.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Board of Education (BOE) has voted to make masks optional in schools, starting next week.

In a special meeting Thursday evening, the BOE heard from the Waterbury Health Department regarding the latest COVID-19 statistics for the community and their recommendations on masking.

The health department said they are providing their recommendations based on three criteria, and expect the district to meet at least two of the criteria to allow optional masking:

Vaccination prevalence in the school community

Positivity rate in the community

Number of new cases

Currently, the school district meets two of the three criteria; COVID-19 cases are low, as well as transmission. However, only 35% of the school district population is vaccinated, and the criteria recommend greater than 80%.

“But I think we’re seeing a downward trend. I’m hopeful with the warmer weather that we continue that downward trend," said Aisling McGuckin, the Director of Waterbury Public Health. "It’s a good picture, we’re in a good spot right now.”

The city's department of health also encouraged folks to get vaccinated and take voluntary COVID tests so they can monitor COVID levels.

