Waterbury school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat: Police

WATERBURY, Conn — Enlightenment School in Waterbury was evacuated Monday morning after an anonymous bomb threat, police said.

Police were notified of the threat just after 10:30 a.m.

According to Waterbury officials, the school was safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation. The school serves middle to high-school-aged students.

Police did not release additional information at this time.

This incident comes after two others in Waterbury last week.

Waterbury police were made aware of a bomb threat at Kennedy High School located on Highland Ave just after 12:30 p.m. last Tuesday. The school was quickly and safely evacuated. Police did not provide additional information on that investigation.

Then, on Thursday, police said they received information regarding a threatening message provided to a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

A shelter-in-place was ordered, and police officers remained present at the school while the incident was investigated.

A 17-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace in connection to the incident.

Police said the teen suspect was not a student at WAMS.

This is a developing story.

