Parishioners appeal to Vatican after Waterbury Catholic church closure

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Catholic church is closing in Waterbury. It isn’t the first to do so, and it might not be the last. But the parishioners are fighting with their faith to reopen it. Parishioners at St. Joseph Church are appealing all the way to the Vatican in Rome to get the lock taken off their gate.

“We're hoping to keep St. Joseph open,” said parishioner Peter Verseckas. “I hope we can win and keep this church open,” added Matthew, another parishioner.

That’s their prayerful mission. But accomplishing it may take another miracle from the future Saint George Matulewicz who visited the church in 1926.

“It’s kind of very sudden. No one really expected it. At least if they did, they didn’t say anything to the rest of the congregation,” explained Verseckas.

For decades, St. Joseph’s Church has stood as not only a symbol of divinity but of cultural identity. A Lithuanian flag hangs outside honoring the heritage of those who founded the church more than a century ago.

“Lithuania knows when something happens in Waterbury. They know about St. Joseph’s Church,” explained Verseckas. “Why would you want to close something down that’s so significant to Eastern Europe?” he asked.

The Archdiocese of Hartford told FOX61 it is dealing with a priest shortage. Combine that with the fact that the church only has 67 registered families. Archbishop Leonard Blair says it's “not feasible to dedicate a full-time priest."

“I’m going to miss it,” said Matthew. “I’m not ready for a merger,” added Verseckas.

St. Joseph’s will now merge with the heavily Italian Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and their Rev. Frederick Aniello.

“Change is going to be very difficult for them,” said Aniello.

Father Aniello told FOX61 that religion isn’t what it used to be.

“It’s a basic different attitude toward religion. I don’t think people are going to church on Sunday. Parents are not incorporating the faith into the lives of their children. I think that’s what causes this to happen.”

Some call it a crisis of faith. Waterbury was once considered the most catholic city in Connecticut. That all changed in 2017 in a major consolidation that saw 4 churches close here. Three more will close this fall.

