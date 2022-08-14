Waterbury social club owner shot in parking lot

Club owner shot in parking lot

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating the second homicide in Waterbury in 24 hours that left a club owner dead.

At 11:11 p.m. officers responded to Salsa Tropical Social Club, 406 Watertown Avenue for a report of a shots fired complaint and found evidence of a crime scene outside in the parking lot. They learned the victim, Dennis Santos, 51, of Waterbury, had been shot outside the club and was taken to Waterbury Hospital prior to officers arriving on scene. Santos died of his injuries a short time later, said police.

Investigators learned a fight had happened in the parking lot outside of the club between several individuals and a suspect who was identified as Ramon Rodriguez, 44, Waterbury. Police said Rodriguez fired gunshots at people in the parking lot area and Santos was struck. There were no other victims located, said police.

Rodriguez left the scene following the incident but was located shortly afterwards by officers and taken into police custody. A loaded firearm was also recovered by officers at this time. Rodriguez was charged with Murder, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying A Pistol Without A Permit, Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Tampering With Evidence, Alteration of Firearm Identification Mark and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. Rodriguez is currently being held by WPD on a $2,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234. No further information is available at this time.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.