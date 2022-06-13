Waterbury woman killed in rollover crash over the weekend: Police

The driver, identified as Elizabeth Hynes, 32, was alone in the car.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 32-year-old Waterbury woman died Saturday night after a one-car rollover crash late Saturday night, police announced Monday.

Around 11:15 p.m., police officers were called to Greenwood Ave. for a one-car crash. When they arrived, officers found a car that had hit the roadway curb and some landscaping causing it to roll over onto its side.

The driver was identified as Elizabeth Hynes, 32, of Waterbury. She was pronounced as dead on the scene by medical staff. There were no other people in the car.

This crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975. There is no further information available at this time.

