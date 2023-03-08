Waterbury domestic violence shooting suspect found dead in Virginia: Police

After the fatal shooting in Waterbury, Solomon Roberts was found driving in Virginia that afternoon.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspect of a domestic violence shooting in Waterbury that left a woman dead and her son injured was found dead in Virginia, according to police.

Solomon Roberts, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Catherine Roberts, 45, and injuring a 19-year-old man in a home in Waterbury early Tuesday morning.

Solomon Roberts was found in Virginia later that afternoon, according to police.

Virginia State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and shortly after found Roberts dead in his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Waterbury police said.

Waterbury police were called to a home on Mark Lane early Tuesday morning after a neighbor called to report bullets coming through their wall. Catherine Roberts was pronounced dead on the scene and her 19-year-old son was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.