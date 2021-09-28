One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Waterbury

Police said a Ford Explorer was speeding off of the Route 8 exit 35 ramp and into an intersection when it collided with a pick-up truck.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One person is dead and others injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Waterbury Monday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., a Ford Explorer was speeding toward the intersection of Route 8 exit 35 ramp and East Aurora Street. Police said the Explorer ignored the red light and barrelled into the intersection. The SUV then collided with a Mazda pick-up truck.

The impact was so great that the truck rolled several times, striking a Lexus sedan. The Lexus then struck an ambulance, police said.

The male driver and female passenger of the Explorer fled from the scene before police could arrive.

The Mazda's driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The passenger in the Mazda and the occupants inside the ambulance were not seriously injured, according to police. The passenger in the Lexus was not reportedly injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department.

Anyone that may have witnessed this crash or has information regarding the suspects who fled from the scene, they are asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

