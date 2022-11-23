Families of murder victim, suspect emotional over investigation court hearing in Waterbury

“We should be at home making our Thanksgiving dinner right now, but instead, I’m in court,” the victim's mom said.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspects allegedly responsible for the death of a Waterbury woman in her home appeared in court on Wednesday.

Shelley Stamp was found unresponsive in her apartment on Oct. 29 by family members who came to check on her.

“We should be at home making our Thanksgiving dinner right now, but instead, I’m in court,” said Kathy Daversa, Stamp’s mom.

Two women, Heather Anderson and Shannon Gritzbach, are being charged with the murder of Stamp, as well as robbery, assault and larceny.

“My daughter worked three jobs to support herself and make ends meet. These women killed her for drug money in her own home,” said Daversa.

It’s been almost a month since Stamp was killed.

“We are here to see that these two women are held accountable for felony murder, and I will be at every and I will be at every appearance to the day I die,” Daversa added.

According to the prosecutor, Stamp’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

“There is an outstanding issue, which I talked to the office of public defenders about the release of the body to the family. I know the family is quite upset,” said Maureen Platt.

Gritzbach’s family was also in court Wednesday. The suspect's mom said she doesn’t believe she killed Stamp.

“I honestly don’t believe she would hurt a fly... because she’s a good person,” said Gritzbach’s mom, “I feel for them, you know. I really do. It’s so sad, but I believe if my daughter was behind and she knew that. She would have helped their daughter. She’s just not that type of person.”

As the wheels of justice turn, Stamp’s has a message.

“Justice for Shelley. That’s all I have to say, justice for Shelley,” said Daversa.

In court, Gritzbach was appointed a special attorney while Anderson still has a public defender. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 7.

