Waterbury police lieutenant arrested on DUI while off-duty

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury police lieutenant is on administrative duty while facing a DUI charge.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Highland Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, for a report of a car crash, police said.

Police found a pickup truck that had veered off the road and sideswiped a parked unoccupied car and a fence.

The driver, identified as David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is a lieutenant with Waterbury police and was off duty at the time of the crash.

Balnis turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He will be placed on administrative duty pending the results of an internal investigation, police said.

He posted his $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

