2 women kill Waterbury woman in fight, steal her credit cards: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two women are accused of killing a Waterbury woman during a fight last month and taking her credit cards to buy stuff, according to police.

Police were called to an apartment on Newbury Street on the evening of Oct. 29, for a medical assist complaint. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of her apartment. The woman, identified as Shelley Stamp, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stamp's family found her unresponsive after checking up on her when they hadn't heard from her recently, police said.

Investigators determined that Stamp and two other women had an altercation earlier Saturday. Shannon Gritzbach, 37, and Heather Anderson, 35, were involved in the fight with Stamp, which became physical, according to police.

Stamp was injured in the fight and Gritzbach and Anderson took Stamp's credit cards before leaving the apartment and making several purchases with them, according to police.

Anderson was arrested on Thursday Nov. 3 and Gritzbach was arrested Tuesday; both face several charges including murder, robbery, assault, and larceny.

Anderson was held in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction on a $1 million bond and Gritzbach was held at Waterbury police on a $1 million bond, both pending court arraignment Tuesday.

