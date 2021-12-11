14-year-old arrested after crashing into Waterbury business: police

The teen fled from the scene before officers arrived but was later found at St. Mary's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges after they crashed into a building in Waterbury overnight, police said.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. at 315 Baldwin Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into the building which had a business on the ground floor and several apartments above it.

The 14-year-old had fled the scene before police arrived, but they were later found at St. Mary's Hospital. Police said the teen was in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents in the building were relocated so the city's building inspectors can assess the full damage of the building. Police described the damage as "extensive."

Police said no occupants in the building reported injuries. Officials did not specify which charges the teen faces.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.