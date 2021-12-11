x
Waterbury

14-year-old arrested after crashing into Waterbury business: police

The teen fled from the scene before officers arrived but was later found at St. Mary's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: The Waterbury Observer

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges after they crashed into a building in Waterbury overnight, police said. 

According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. at 315 Baldwin Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into the building which had a business on the ground floor and several apartments above it. 

The 14-year-old had fled the scene before police arrived, but they were later found at St. Mary's Hospital. Police said the teen was in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Credit: The Waterbury Observer

Residents in the building were relocated so the city's building inspectors can assess the full damage of the building. Police described the damage as "extensive." 

Police said no occupants in the building reported injuries. Officials did not specify which charges the teen faces.

