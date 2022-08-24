Motorcyclist killed in Waterbury crash

Police said the motorcycle veered off the highway and crashed into a guardrail.

WATERBURY, Conn — A Naugatuck man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Route 8 Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Rian Andrade, 18, of Naugatuck was driving his motorcycle on Route 8 north at around 2:40 p.m. just south of Exit 30 in the left lane. According to police, the motorcycle veered to the left, drove through the grass median and hit the metal guardrail.

Andrade was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating why he went off the road into the median.

Andrade was driving a 2004 Honda CB900F motorcycle that was seriously damaged in the crash and removed from the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Trooper Murphy #415 at Troop A - Southbury at 203-267-2200.

