Waterbury's current mayor will not seek reelection

Mayor Neil O'Leary announced his decision during his State of the City address Thursday afternoon.

"After much agonizing thoughts and reflections, I have decided that this will be my last term as mayor of our city," O'Leary said.

He took office in December 2011, after rising through the ranks in the Waterbury police department, including being Chief from 2004 to 2009, according to the city's website.

This is a developing story.

