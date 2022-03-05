Waterbury woman killed in double shooting: police

Police said one Waterbury was killed and another injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One woman is dead and another injured after a shooting in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to a residence on Hill Street around 2:15 a.m. on a weapons complaint.

When they arrived, they found two women who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the victims, a 35-year-old Waterbury woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The other victim, a 38-year-old woman also from Waterbury, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she's listed in stable condition.

Officials have not released any identities at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

