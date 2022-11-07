Waterbury fatal hit-and-run investigated, 78-year-old man killed

A 78-year-old man died from his injuries after he was struck Saturday night.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police released a photo of a vehicle they believe struck a 78-year-old man on East Main Street on Saturday who later died from his injuries.

Police were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 638 East Main Street around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, officers found the pedestrian victim who was struck by a vehicle, which then fled from the scene. Police said the victim, a 78-year-old man from Waterbury, was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The man died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

Police investigators said the vehicle in the crash was a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4 that sustained damage to its front end. Investigators are seeking assistance from the public to help in locating and/or providing any information regarding the involved vehicle and/or operator of the vehicle.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the CRU at (203) 346–3975. There is no further information available at this time.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

