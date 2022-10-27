Scooter, van crash in Waterbury, 1 man killed

The area of 1015 Meriden Rd is currently closed due to this investigation.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a fatal crash involving a van and a scooter Thursday morning.

At 6:22 a.m., police were called to an area around Meriden Road and Decicco Road for the report of a crash. Officers found a van that had hit a scooter. The operator of the scooter was identified as a 31-year-old man. Police have not released his identity.

He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly following the accident. The driver of the van was evaluated on the scene and did not require further medical treatment, according to police.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

That area of Meriden Road is currently closed due to this investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

