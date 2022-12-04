New Haven man wanted for questioning in connection with fatal shooting of Waterbury woman

Police said Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi was accidentally struck while in her Waterbury home by a stray bullet, fired between two cars Saturday afternoon.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A New Haven man is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that killed a Waterbury woman.

Police said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Levi Brock of New Haven. Officials said he's wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Mabel Martinez. According to police, Martinez was not believed to be the intended target.

Police were called to the area of Walnut Street and Orange Street at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they were told a woman had been struck by gunfire in her home.

Martinez, 56, was found in the home on Walnut Street with a head wound. She was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital, where she was originally listed in critical condition.

Martinez was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

A short time after Martinez was brought to the hospital, police were notified that a 35-year-old man had also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. The man said he was walking in the area of the shooting when he was struck.

Police said Tuesday that they questioned the man and determined that the incident was drug-related and two cars were involved: a white Acura and a black Honda.

According to police, they were able to identify the driver of the Acura and he was brought in by police for questioning, but no further information was available at this time.

Another suspect, 34-year-old Levi Brock, was identified as the driver of the black Honda. Police said Brock is from New Haven and on probation.

Police said Tuesday they are seeking any and all information on Brock's whereabouts so they can bring him in for questioning regarding the shooting. Waterbury investigators were able to find Brock's car in New Haven on Monday and they recovered weapons inside the car that are being tested to determine if they were involved in the shooting.

"What disturbs me is, yet again, we have another convicted felon, that's on probation, that's in possession of a gun, that's involved in someone's death," said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo at a Tuesday press conference. "This is a story, it's a broken record, we hear it time and time again in every urban community in this state."

Last year, Spagnolo testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to offer a law enforcement perspective when it comes to reducing gun violence.

Martinez was the mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian rifle shooter 27-year-old Yarimar Mercado Martinez. She competed in the Summer Olympics last year and in 2016.

Yarimar Mercado Martinez traveled to Waterbury late Sunday from Brazil, where she was to compete in an international shooting competition. She expressed her anguish in social media posts.

"There are so many things I had yet to learn from you. You did not deserve, not even a little bit, of what happened to you. It's not fair, you left me so soon and I was so far unable to do anything," she said.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

