1 killed, 1 injured in Waterbury shooting, suspect on the run: Police

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Mark Lane.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One person is dead, another injured, and a third is on the run after a shooting in Waterbury.

Officers responded to an area on Mark Lane on the report of shots fired around 5 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found one of the shooting victims, and they were pronounced dead. Another victim was taken to a local hospital where they're recovering in stable condition, police said.

The suspect had left the scene before police could arrive, officials said, and it's believed that the shooting is an isolated incident with all parties knowing each other.

There is no additional information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234

This is a developing story.

