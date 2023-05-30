Waterbury police investigating fatal shooting

Drevon Robinson, 24, died from his wounds.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Waterbury man early Tuesday.

At 12:41 a.m., Waterbury police officers were called to the area outside of 457 West Main Street on a report of shots fired. Officers found a man lying in the roadway nearby with a gunshot wound.

Police identified the man as Drevon Robinson, 24, of Waterbury. Robinson was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

WPD Major Crimes Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

