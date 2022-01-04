4 suspects on the run after Waterbury home invasion, shooting: police

Police said the suspects shot a man inside the residence before fleeing the scene. The incident is described as 'isolated'.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are looking for four men they said allegedly broke into a home Monday night and shot a man.

The home invasion happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a home on Elmwood Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 64-year-old man who had been shot in his leg. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police on the scene also found several other people who were present at the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured. Investigators learned that four men broke into the home and threatened to cause harm.

During the incident, a fight happened upstairs between the victim and the suspects, which resulted in the man getting shot in the leg.

The suspects ran from the home before police arrived.

Waterbury officials said the incident is considered to be isolated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

