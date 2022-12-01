Waterbury murder suspect extradited back to Connecticut from Puerto Rico

Gelson Cruz was wanted in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jordan Savage at a grocery store in September.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect in a Waterbury homicide was extradited from Puerto Rico on Wednesday and is now facing several charges, police said.

Police said 22-year-old Gelson Cruz, a resident of the city, was wanted in the murder of 26-year-old Jordan Savage.

Savage was shot at the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue back on September 13. Police said Savage was taken to Waterbury Hospital, where police were notified. Savage later died from his injuries just before police could arrive at the emergency room.

Two weeks later, Waterbury investigators named Cruz as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

Officials said Waterbury investigators worked closely with other law enforcement officials in Puerto Rico to locate Cruz, who had been staying on the island.

Cruz was extradited back to Waterbury on Wednesday and was served with an arrest warrant.

Cruz was charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol and/or revolver and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on a $2 million bond and is set to appear in court Thursday.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.